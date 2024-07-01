Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $385.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $350.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.70. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $355.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,633,800 shares in the company, valued at $475,631,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,330 shares of company stock worth $56,907,187. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

