Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.29 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

