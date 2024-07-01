AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von Sells 5,111 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AppFolio Stock Down 1.7 %
APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
