AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von Sells 5,111 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.24, for a total value of $1,227,866.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.7 %

APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its position in AppFolio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

