Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,959 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

