Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 7,959 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 830 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,441.70.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,865.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
