Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,200 shares of company stock valued at $302,032. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

