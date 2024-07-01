Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.63 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

