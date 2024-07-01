2,258 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $44,412,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.03. 2,993,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,562. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

