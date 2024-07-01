1,618 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. 635,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

