United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UBFO

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 26,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.