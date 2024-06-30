Status Trading Down 0.7% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $102.50 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

