Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 16,586 shares trading hands.

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.60.

About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L)

(Get Free Report)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.