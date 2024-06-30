Short Interest in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Declines By 60.0%

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MFIC. Compass Point cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

