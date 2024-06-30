Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Declines By 62.0%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EUDA Health Trading Down 26.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 161,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.