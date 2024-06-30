Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,243,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,705. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.