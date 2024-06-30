RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,273,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 108.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.92. 1,904,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,937. RadNet has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

