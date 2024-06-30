Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $231.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

