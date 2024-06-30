Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.44

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.44 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 60.56 ($0.77). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Northern Bear Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of £8.32 million, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.69.

Get Northern Bear alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Bear

In other news, insider John Davies purchased 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.56 ($6,321.91). In related news, insider Martin Boden bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,250.92). Also, insider John Davies bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.56 ($6,321.91). 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.