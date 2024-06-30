My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $246,221.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

