Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 477 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,902,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $112.92. 34,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $626.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

