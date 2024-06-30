Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

