Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up approximately 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

