iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 2nd Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 23.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $74,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bank OZK raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $182.01. 426,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

