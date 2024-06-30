io.net Price Tops $3.30 on Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. io.net has a total market capitalization of $313.74 million and $67.78 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One io.net token can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.14890199 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $65,548,817.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars.

