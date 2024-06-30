Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

