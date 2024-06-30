Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

BDEC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.91. 7,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

