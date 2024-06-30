Gibson Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

Gibson Capital LLC cut its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.94% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSVO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BSVO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.37. 201,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,795. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.