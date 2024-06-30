Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.05 on Friday, reaching 4.34. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,451. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 3.61 and a 12 month high of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.19.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

