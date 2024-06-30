ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0970 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $109.45 million and approximately $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.59 or 0.99927457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00076828 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0667852 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

