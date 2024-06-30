CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,077 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $773.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

