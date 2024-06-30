CRA Financial Services LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,861. The company has a market capitalization of $995.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

