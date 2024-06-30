CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $370.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

