Coston McIsaac & Partners Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,840 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

