BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.58. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 22,660 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
