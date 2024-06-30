Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.93

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.81. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 14,532 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BNTC. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

