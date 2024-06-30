Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

