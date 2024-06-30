Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance
Shares of THW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,875. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.