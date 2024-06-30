Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of THW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,875. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is a positive change from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1,947.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

