Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 325,901 shares.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

