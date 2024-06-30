7,000 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 4,012,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,957. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.