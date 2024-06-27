XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.70. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.