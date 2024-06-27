Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 1.1%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18. 81,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 66,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 132,872 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1,868.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 246,508 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

