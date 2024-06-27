Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 1.1%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18. 81,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 66,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
