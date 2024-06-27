Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $503.11. 3,195,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,183. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.07. The company has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

