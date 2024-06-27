Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. 223,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

