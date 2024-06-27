Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

