Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE TRV opened at $205.70 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $211.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

