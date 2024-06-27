The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $222.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $205.70 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.