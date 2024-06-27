Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 110,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

