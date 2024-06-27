StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

