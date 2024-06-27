StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

