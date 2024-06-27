Stifel Nicolaus Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $170.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

INSP opened at $137.88 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -250.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,898. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.