Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

SO stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

